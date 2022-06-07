City of Hartford - Entry Level Police Officer
Job Overview
Job Announcement
CITY OF HARTFORD - HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT
invites applications for the position of:
Police Officer
|SALARY:
|$61,123.40 - $87,238.84 Annually
|OPENING DATE:
|11/17/2022
|CLOSING DATE:
|01/10/2023 11:59 PM
DESCRIPTION:
Vacancies are in the Police Department. Under supervision, performs law enforcement duties involving the protection of life and property, the prevention of crime and the apprehension of crime suspects. Performs public service duties involving non-criminal calls for service, the preservation of peace and working with the community. Works 40 hours per week on a shift rotation schedule involving weekends and holidays. Performs related work as required.
NOTE: Police Officers with proof of higher education that meet established criteria shall receive Educational Incentive pay upon completion of their probationary period. Salary and benefits are subject to collective bargaining.
*Additional 1.5% salary increase will be effective 01/01/2023
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES:
|The examination will consist of the rating of a written test, a physical agility test, and an oral test. All parts of the examination, including tests and ratings, will be related to the requirements of the position. To be appointed, candidates must also pass a background investigation consisting of a criminal history check, polygraph examination, a psychological examination, a medical and drug examination, physical agility examination, an interview with the Chief of Police and a working test/probationary period of one year after graduation from the Police Academy. All parts of the examination are designed to determine the ability of applicants to learn and perform the duties of a Police Officer in a multi-culturally diverse environment. This examination and employment process is subject to all federal, state, municipal laws, rules and regulations.
QUALIFICATIONS:
|
Open to all applicants who meet the following qualifications at time of application:
Military Police experience may be applicable per Police Officer Standards and Training Council General Notices 20-05, 20-10. Please contact the Human Resources Department for further information.
TESTING:
PHYSICAL AGILITY TESTING:
Test Date: To be determined
The City will administer the Physical Agility Test. Candidates must pass the Physical Agility Test using the 40% Cooper Standards set by the Hartford Police Department to stay in the testing process. If selected, candidates must pass using the 40% Cooper Standards to enter the Academy. A City of Hartford Medical Approval Form, completed by your physician, must be submitted on the date of the Physical Agility Test in order to participate in the Physical Agility Test. CHIP Medical Approval forms will not be accepted.
The City will accept CHIP Cards as part of your application. Should you not possess and submit a CHIP card to the Human Resources Office five days before the date of the Physical Agility Test, you will be required to participate in the Physical Agility Test administered by the City of Hartford. For more information on CHIP cards, visit www.certifyfit.com or call (203)-235-5865.
WRITTEN EXAMINATION:
Test Date: To be determined
ORAL EXAMINATION:
Test Date: To be determined.
MEDICAL EXAMINATION: Must pass a thorough medical examination.
VISION: Without correction, not less than 20/100 in each eye; with correction not less than 20/30 in each eye. The candidate must have color vision and depth perception, binocular vision, distance and near vision (with lenses) must be 20/30 or better in each eye.
VERIFICATION
OTHER INFORMATION
HOW TO APPLY:
|Please submit your completed application, all required documentation, and payment online at PoliceApp.com/HartfordCT
APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED IN ITS ENTIRETY, INCLUDING PAYMENT AND REQUIRED DOCUMENTATION. FAILURE TO SUBMIT A COMPLETE APPLICATION PACKET WILL RESULT IN YOUR DISQUALIFICATION.
COMPLETED APPLICATIONS SUBMITTED ONLINE AT POLICEAPP.COM/HARTFORDCT MUST BE RECEIVED BY THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT NO LATER THAN THE CLOSING DATE AND TIME.
DISCLOSURE:
Applications must be completed and submitted in its entirety, including required documentation and application fee. A complete application must be received by the Human Resources Department no later than 5:00 p.m. of the closing date. Applications received in person or by mail after the closing date and time will be disqualified. Failure to submit a complete application packet shall result in your disqualification.
IINFORMATIONAL:
Emails: All correspondence and information concerning the application and testing process will occur through email, unless otherwise requested at the time of application. Please be sure to also check your spam folder for correspondence.
Physical Ability Preparation: Every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday beginning at 6:00 PM (Rain or Shine). Contact HPD Recruitment Division at (860)-757-4242, email joinhpd@hartford.gov, or visit us on Instagram at hartfordctpolice_recruitment for updates and additional information.
Informational Session: For more information regarding the informational sessions, please contact the Hartford Police Department's Recruitment Division at JoinHPD@hartford.gov or check online at Instagram at hartfordctpolice_recruitment .
City of Hartford Residency Affidavit:
Hartford residency is not required for this position. Additional points may be granted to candidates that successfully pass all examination phases of the recruitment, if proper documentation is received. In order to qualify for residency with the City of Hartford Human Resources Rules and Regulations, the City of Hartford requires that you provide irrefutable evidence to substantiate that at the date of your application for employment you are domiciled in the City of Hartford. For the purpose of this Request, "DOMICILED" is defined to be "that place where an individual has his/her true, fixed and permanent home, where he or she normally eats and sleeps and maintains his or her normal personal and household effects."
You are required to complete and submit the Residency Affidavit at the time of your application for employment. You must also be prepared to submit any additional documentation, as the Director of Human Resources may require. This information will be subject to verification during the background investigation.
NOTICE: The Applicant bears the burden to show Legal Domicile. Any false or misleading statements/submissions will result in immediate disqualification or dismissal.
Veteran's Preference:
Preferential Points may be given to Eligible Veterans. Must submit a Veteran's Preference Form, along with a DD-214 and Disability letter (if applicable) from the Office of Veteran's Affairs.
NOTICE: The Human Resources Department provides reasonable accommodation to persons with disabilities in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). If you need an accommodation in the application or testing process, please contact the Human Resources Department.
AN AFFIRMATIVE ACTION/EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYERThe City of Hartford is an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer and strongly encourages the applications of women, minorities, veterans and persons with disabilities.
|APPLICATIONS MAY BE FILED ONLINE AT:
www.PoliceApp.com/HartfordCT
Human Resources Department
550 Main Street
Hartford, CT 06103
860-757-9800
humanresources@hartford.gov
|POLICE OFFICER
Please direct questions regarding this position to humanresources@hartford.gov
