NOTE: Police Officers with proof of higher education that meet established criteria shall receive Educational Incentive pay upon completion of their probationary period. Salary and benefits are subject to collective bargaining.

Vacancies are in the Police Department. Under supervision, performs law enforcement duties involving the protection of life and property, the prevention of crime and the apprehension of crime suspects. Performs public service duties involving non-criminal calls for service, the preservation of peace and working with the community. Works 40 hours per week on a shift rotation schedule involving weekends and holidays. Performs related work as required.

VERIFICATION All experience and qualifications will be verified. A Background investigation will be administered. Falsification of any information will automatically disqualify you from further participation in the recruitment and testing process, additionally resulting in termination, if hired.

VISION: Without correction, not less than 20/100 in each eye; with correction not less than 20/30 in each eye. The candidate must have color vision and depth perception, binocular vision, distance and near vision (with lenses) must be 20/30 or better in each eye.

The City will accept CHIP Cards as part of your application. Should you not possess and submit a CHIP card to the Human Resources Office five days before the date of the Physical Agility Test , you will be required to participate in the Physical Agility Test administered by the City of Hartford. For more information on CHIP cards,

The City will administer the Physical Agility Test. Candidates must pass the Physical Agility Test using the 40% Cooper Standards set by the Hartford Police Department to stay in the testing process. If selected, candidates must pass using the 40% Cooper Standards to enter the Academy. A City of Hartford Medical Approval Form , completed by your physician, must be submitted on the date of the Physical Agility Test in order to participate in the Physical Agility Test. CHIP Medical Approval forms will not be accepted.

Military Police experience may be applicable per Police Officer Standards and Training Council General Notices 20-05, 20-10. Please contact the Human Resources Department for further information.

DRIVER'S LICENSE : Must possess a valid driver's license. A copy of your valid Driver's License must be submitted with your application.

EDUCATION : Must possess a High School Diploma from an accredited high school or GED from a state approved program. A copy of your High School Diploma, GED Certificate, or transcript must be submitted with your application.

CITIZENSHIP : Must be a Citizen of the United States. Proof of Citizenship must be submitted with your application. (Acceptable proof includes: US Government or State Government issued Certificate of Birth, Certificate of Citizenship, Naturalization Certificate, or valid US Passport).

AGE : Must be 21 years of age by the closing date and time this posting.

Open to all applicants who meet the following qualifications at time of application: